McAuliffe grants funding for neglected African-American cemeteries

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Terry McAuliffe is taking steps to preserve African-American history in Richmond and across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, he signed two bills granting more than $34,000 to fix up two neglected graveyards.

“Unlike Confederate cemeteries, black grave sites have gone centuries without state funds allocated for their maintenance and preservation,” the governor said. “Today, we are taking steps to reverse injustices the African-American community has faced for generations. These two bills represent a new beginning and present an opportunity to make this Commonwealth a more inclusive, more just place for all its citizens.”

Lawmakers say the governor’s efforts are a way to reclaim African-American sacred places in Richmond.

The second piece of legislation focuses on preserving the history of formerly enslaved African-Americans across the state.