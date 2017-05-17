Closing arguments expected in trial of man charged in 1-year-old’s death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Defense attorneys and prosecutors in the trial of a man charged in the shooting death of a 1-year-old boy are expected to give their closing arguments Wednesday afternoon.

Jerry Atkinson took the stand Tuesday in his own defense.

He admitted he lied when he initially told police that he was not at the house on Maple Avenue, where Dion Lofton Jr. was shot to death.

Atkinson said he lied because he was scared.

Testimony is now over in the trial — with closing arguments and jury instructions expected Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors tried to bring a co-defendant back on the stand Wednesday morning, saying they have information that he talked to Atkinson about the case recently. However, the judge sustained an objection from the defense.

As part of its rebuttal today, prosecutors called a police sergeant who said another co-defendant told him Atkinson was there when they discussed the robbery and that Atkinson did have a gun.

