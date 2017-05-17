Police: Suspect in custody in suspected James City County homicide

UPDATE: Police say a suspect is in custody, and the investigation is now being called a “suspected homicide.” The lockdown at James River Elementary School has been lifted.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A James City County police investigation at home on Ferrell Drive has prompted a lockdown of an elementary school.

Deputy Chief Stephen Rubino tells WAVY.com James River Elementary School has been placed on lockdown as they investigate a possible homicide at the home.

Rubino says police were called to the scene just before 10 a.m.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the investigation. Stay tuned for the latest updates.