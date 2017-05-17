Fort Eustis to honor fallen service members at Bronze Cross ceremony

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Fort Eustis will honor fallen service members this Saturday at a Bronze Cross memorial wreath-laying ceremony.

The ceremony takes places at 10 a.m. on May 20 at Magnolia Park, located at 401 Lee Boulevard.

The Fort Eustis Bronze Cross memorial was initially unveiled in May 2016 to honor all military members who passed in service to the nation. The memorial depicts a rifle placed between a pair of combat boots with a helmet resting on top – a symbol known as a “battlefield cross.”

U.S. Air Force Col. Caroline M. Miller, 633rd Air Base Wing commander, will be the ceremony’s guest speaker.