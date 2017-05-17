Deputies: Florida man barged into classroom to discuss ‘evil’ corruption

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota, Florida man is charged with trespassing after he caused a disturbance at Riverview High School on Monday.

Deputies said Aaron Talley went to the school, got into a classroom and made a threatening comment in front of staff.

District officials said Talley wanted to meet with the principal to share his views on public education.

The principal told Talley he needed to make an appointment.

“This particular individual has very strong personal beliefs and he doesn’t believe that public education in general is fulfilling its mission,” said Michael Andreas, Sarasota County Schools Safety, Security and Emergency Management Director.

Talley then walked out of the office and made his way to a classroom.

Staff quickly spotted him on school cameras.

“He just took it upon himself to find his way. You know, he went right from the main lobby, into the court yard,” said Andreas.

Investigators said Talley went to Building Five and into a teacher’s classroom to debate over the school’s government being corrupt. The teacher immediately took the 20 students out of the classroom.

Talley told detectives he knew he wasn’t allowed on campus and he didn’t care. He said he needed to speak his mind against the evil in school corruption.

Deputies said Talley then raised his voice and started to yell obscenities.

Talley was placed in handcuffs and taken to the office.

Investigators said Talley said he knew he was going to be arrested for trespassing once he entered the campus.

Then he stated, “Now I understand why people bring guns on campus to shoot kids.”

District leaders insist they want to make sure children and staff are protected from incidents like this in the future.

“Everyone here takes safety and security of the students, visitors and staff as a number one priority. So, we are creating a system of safety and security here that will work together synergistic-ally to make sure schools are safe,” said Andreas.

Talley has also been to district meetings to speak during public comment.

He is now banned from all Sarasota Co. school property.