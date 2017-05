HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was arrested in connection to a December 2016 shooting in Hampton has had his charges withdrawn.

Timothy Keith McDonald, of Newport News, turned himself into police on Jan. 3. He was charged with maiming, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm in public.

On Wednesday, McDonald had all of those charges nolle prossed.