Cat rescued after grill sparks fire at Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Three people are displaced after a gas grill outside the Virginia Beach home they were renting caught fire Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Coventry Road at 2:16 p.m.Crews got to the scene within about five minutes and found the back of the home, near the grill, on fire. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to get the fire under control and it was out by 2:50 p.m. Norfolk fire crews responded to the scene to assist.

Fire officials say a man was trying to use the grill when something malfunctioned. The grill fire quickly spread to the back of the home, igniting vinyl siding and the roof.

Two of the three residents were home at the time of the fire and both made it out safely. No one was injured.

A cat was found inside the home and was rescued by a firefighter. The cat was having a hard time breathing, but recovered after receiving oxygen.

Fire officials want to remind residents to make sure grills are far away from the home and anything that could catch fire. In this case, officials say the grill was right behind the house — close enough for the fire to quickly spread.

Fire investigators are still working to determine why the grill caught fire, but have determined the fire was accidental.