Case against man charged in murder of security guard moves forward

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The case against a man accused of shooting and killing a security guard in York County on Thanksgiving is moving forward.

Coleston Ryan Lewis is charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. His charges were certified to a grand jury on Tuesday.

Authorities say Lewis shot and killed 42-year-old Richard Irvin in the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 24, off of George Washington Memorial Highway (Route 17).

Lieutenant Dennis Ivey, a spokesman for the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, said Irvin was escorting Lewis from a tent event at the County Grill when the shooting happened.