Administrators investigate ‘unacceptable signs’ at Churchland High School

PORTSMOUTH, Va, (WAVY) — Signs briefly posted above water fountains at Churchland High School are being investigated, according to a spokesperson with Portsmouth Public Schools.

Cherise Newsome told 10 On Your Side there was a report Tuesday afternoon of “unacceptable signs” posted on a wall. The signs were taken down immediately, according to Newsome, and an investigation was launched.

An image that circulated on social media Wednesday morning showed signs reading “whites only” and “blacks only” above separate water fountains. Newsome confirms the picture shows the signs in question.

Churchland’s principal took “disciplinary action” following the investigation, according to Newsome.

Newsome says school administrators, staff, and students will participate in workshops in the coming days to address student conduct and emphasize diversity and respect.

In Portsmouth Public Schools, diversity is our strength. It’s important that our students, staff and families feel safe and welcome in our schools. We will make every effort to ensure that’s the case in each of our schools.” ~ Cherise Newsome

