CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a Chesapeake 7-Eleven on Tuesday.

Around 11:55 p.m, a suspect armed with gun and wearing a mask entered the store in the 1000 block of Battlefield Boulevard and demanded money from the cashier.

The suspect got away with cash, cigarettes and phone chargers.

No one was injured.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.