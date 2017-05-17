Man seriously injured in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Newport News on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 800 block of 33rd Street at 9:54 p.m. for a shooting. Police arrived at the scene to find a 34-year-old Hampton man on the ground. He had been shot in the head and hand areas, according to police.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Possible eyewitnesses told police a male suspect dressed in all black was seen running from the area.

If you know anything about this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

