3 teens captured after nearly 30 larcenies from vehicles in New Kent

NEW KENT, VA (WWBT) – The New Kent Sheriff’s Office says three teens from Richmond were captured this morning after reports of nearly 30 calls for larcenies from vehicles Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says around 6 a.m., deputies responded to a call of suspects entering vehicles in the area of Sassafras Drive in Quinton.

One of the teens was detained immediately while two others fled on foot. However, the deputies quickly detained them, and also recovered several items of property.

The teens were captured within 20 minutes of deputies first responding to the call.

“As the apprehensions were taking place, several additional reports of larcenies from vehicles were called in to the communications center,” the New Kent Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “Additional deputies responded and took the additional reports. At this time 28 calls for motor vehicles being entered have been received by this office.”

The sheriff’s office says the suspects are all between 14 and 17 years old and all three are from the city of Richmond.

Specific charges have not been released.