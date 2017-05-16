Virginia Beach schools begin multiyear transition to full-day kindergarten program

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach schools have begun a transitioning its elementary schools from a half-day to a full-day kindergarten program.

As part of the first phase of the multiyear implementation plan, 11 elementary schools will launch new full-day programs at the beginning of the 2017-18 school year. Those schools include Bayside, Cooke, Corporate Landing, Creeds, Glenwood, Malibu, Pembroke Meadows, Point O’ View, Thalia, White Oaks and Windsor Oaks.

These 11 schools will join 12 other elementary schools across the division that already provide full-day kindergarten programs using Title I and local funding. Additional elementary schools will transition to a full-day program each school year until the implementation is complete at all 53 elementary schools with kindergarten classes.

“We are eager to provide this educational opportunity to the children and families in Virginia Beach,” said Superintendent Aaron Spence. “Our young learners will benefit from this expanded instructional experience and it will build a strong foundation for their elementary years. I know our staff members are busy preparing for this new endeavor and are excited to welcome students to kindergarten next year.”

Full-day kindergarten sites for next year were selected based on information like current sections of pre-kindergarten and extended day kindergarten, literacy benchmark data, socioeconomic data and other factors.

Parents of rising kindergarteners enrolled at the 11 identified schools will receive information from school principals in the coming weeks about the program, school hours and student schedules.

