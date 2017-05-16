VDOT to hold public meeting on proposed plans for I-64 widening project

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is holding a design public hearing Thursday to present proposed plans for the third segment of the Interstate 64 widening project in York County.

Officials say the purpose of the hearing is to give people a chance to review the project exhibits, meet with VDOT representatives and give their input. It will be an open house format meeting without a formal presentation.

The meeting takes place from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Bruton High School, at 185 E. Rochambeau Drive in Williamsburg.

You can submit oral and written comments at the hearing or you can submit them via email to Janet.Hedrick@VDOT.Virginia.gov or by mail to Janet Hedrick, P.E., Virginia Department of Transportation, 1992 South Military Highway, Chesapeake, Virginia 23320. Reference “I-64 Segment III Capacity Improvements Comment” in the subject line.

Construction on the third segment of the project is expected to begin late next year.