Two bicyclists hit by vehicle, injured in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two bicyclists were injured after being hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning, police say. The driver of the vehicle is now facing charges.

Virginia Beach police spokesperson Linda Kuehn tells 10 On Your Side the accident happened around 2 a.m. on 19th Street.

Two people were riding their bicycles west on 19th Street when a vehicle hit them from behind. Their condition is currently unknown.

Police say 38-year-old Angela Gail Dejesus was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and maiming.

