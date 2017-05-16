Special Report: A Right to Ticket?

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is taking a closer look at one man’s fight over a controversial speeding ticket on the Outer Banks.

A deputy ticketed a driver without seeing him speeding and without radar — but based on the words of another driver on the road.

Gabriel Stitt got a ticket in March.

Prosecutors say a former police officer saw him doing more than 100 mph on the Virginia Dare Memorial Bridge.

A woman called in the speeding report to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy pulled Stitt over later.

Now, he’s fighting the ticket because he says there’s no proof he was going above the 60 mph limit.

“I felt some kind of way about the situation, naturally as I would — being given a ticket with no radar, no pacing clock or anything of that nature,” Stitt said. “Just told because of a witness says you were speeding, that’s good enough. It’s their word against yours. I don’t know where they do that at. I guess they do that here in Dare County.”

A prosecutor defends it was a legal stop and Stitt could be found guilty if the former cop who saw him speeding testifies against him in court.

“If you’re speeding on the road and you’re driving recklessly and you pass someone, you never know, that person you’re passing may be a law enforcement officer,” Dare County Assistant District Attorney Jeff Cruden said. “And if you’re putting yourself and others at risk, I would hope they would call in and tell somebody.”

Look for Joe Fisher’s full report tonight on WAVY News 10 at 11 p.m.