PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Summer is right around the corner and we’re here to help you get ready for those patio parties and beach barbeques. Karen Husselbee from MacArthur Center joined us with some great accessories for your outdoor celebrations.

Pottery Barn at MacArthur Center

(757) 625-8305

ShopMacArthur.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by MacArthur Center.