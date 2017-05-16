Charges pending after SUV rear-ends school bus in Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — A school bus was involved in a crash with a SUV Tuesday morning in Yorktown.

York dispatchers tell WAVY.com the crash was reported on Route 17, near Ft. Eustis Boulevard, at 7 a.m.

Lt. Jeff Kerr York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says the bus was stopped at the train tracks in the area, and was rear-ended by the SUV.

Kerry says the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

There were eight children on the bus, but Kerr says the students did not complain of any injuries. They were transferred to a different bus.

Kerr says charges are pending for the driver of the SUV.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash.

