Police: Inmate died nearly three weeks after being hurt in altercation at regional jail

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — An inmate died nearly three weeks after being injured in a reported altercation with another inmate at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, James City County police tell 10 On Your Side.

James City County police spokesperson Stephanie Williams says Jeffrey Davis, an inmate at the jail died in a hospital on March 23 — 20 days after an altercation at the jail. Williams says officers were called to the jail on March 10 for a reported assault.

An employee reported to officers that Davis and another inmate got into a physical altercation on March 3, according to Williams.

Williams says Davis reportedly suffered a large cut on his forehead as well as a large bruise in the altercation, and was taken to Riverside Doctor’s Hospital. Davis was treated and released that day.

Davis was taken to the hospital again on March 9 because his wound wasn’t healing.

Williams says Davis fell into a coma and died on March 23.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.