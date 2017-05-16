Man wanted in five armed robberies at Norfolk convenience stores

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say the suspect of a May 4 robbery at a 7-Eleven is now wanted for four other armed robberies that have happened in the last two weeks.

Most of the robberies this suspect is wanted in connection with happened at 7-Eleven convenience stores.

In each of the five robberies, police say the man walked into a convenience store armed with a gun and demanded money from a store clerk.

In the most recent incident, on May 12, police say the man shot an employee at a Super China on Shore Drive. The employee was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Norfolk police issued more photos of the suspect on Tuesday, showing a man wearing a mask and armed with what looks like a handgun.

Police spokesman Daniel Hudson says the man in surveillance photos is also wanted for robberies at Virginia Beach 7-Eleven stores.

The five Norfolk robbery incidents happened on the following days, according to police:

Thursday, May 4, around 12:25 a.m. — 7-Eleven at 7931 Halprin Drive

Thursday May 4, around 11:05 p.m. — 7-Eleven at 1881 E. Ocean View Avenue

Monday May 8, around 11:05 p.m. — 7-Eleven at 7431 Tidewater Drive

Wednesday May 10, around 12:15 a.m. — 7-Eleven at 151 W. Little Creek Road

Friday May 12, around 11:05 p.m. — Super China at 9553 Shore Drive

If you know anything about the robberies, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Norfolk Armed Robberies Suspect View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Norfolk Police Department Credit: Norfolk Police Department Credit: Norfolk Police Department Credit: Norfolk Police Department Credit: Norfolk Police Department

Stay with WAVY News 10 and WAVY.com for the latest updates.