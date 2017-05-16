Movement Mortgage hosts grand opening at Military Circle Mall Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander will be joined by Governor Terry McAuliffe at a grand opening ceremony Thursday for Movement Mortgage at Military Circle Mall.

Movement Mortgage is bringing 750 jobs to the Military Circle area through a partnership with the state and the City of Norfolk. The company is moving its offices to a remodeled and redesigned office in a former J.C. Penney department store at the mall.

J.C. Penney at Military Circle closed its doors in May of 2014. The city purchased 16 acres along the Military Highway Corridor, including the store and surrounding parking spaces.

Movement Mortgage will share the building with the Optima Health Community Care Coordination Center.

A ribbon cutting will take place at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by a news conference with the mayor and governor.

