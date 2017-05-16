Local and national celebrities show support for Leishmans’ “Begin Again” Golf Classic

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Long past his days terrorizing opposing offenses for the Virginia Tech Hokies and Buffalo Bills, Bruce Smith has always been one to lend his time to help out a local cause. On Monday, he was one of many local and national celebrities to play a round of golf in the “Begin Again” Celebrity Classic.

“Begin Again” is a foundation started by PGA golfer Marc Leishman and his wife Audrey, who’s story has become very well-known throughout the nation. Two years ago, while Marc was playing in the Masters, Audrey spent four days in a coma from what’s known as toxic shock syndrome. She was given just a five percent chance to live, but miraculously recovered, and now serves as an inspiration to others.

“The courage that she possessed…to take her personal story and turn it into an experience where she can help someone else, I think is just an incredible gift,” said Smith.

The foundation raises money for families suffering from similar circumstances; from TSS, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), as well as Sepsis.

“We just want to help as many people as we can,” said Leishman, who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational back in March. “There’s so many people that need the help, and we just want to do as much as we can really to help those people.”