Multiple fatalities reported in 6-vehicle collision on I-95 in North Carolina

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Highway Patrol has confirmed multiple people are dead a six-vehicle collision on Interstate 95 in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon.

The entire interstate is closed near mile marker 10 between Lumberton and the South Carolina border.

NCDOT says the road could stay closed until 6 p.m.

Officials said the collision involved three tractor-trailers and three other vehicles.

Highway Patrol has not yet been able to confirm the number of dead.

There was a hazmat situation immediately following the collision and a fire was extinguished, the Highway Patrol confirmed.

The following detour is in place:

Motorists headed northbound must take Exit 2 and turn left onto N.C. 130 North. Continue onto N.C. 130 North to U.S. 301 North/Bond Street. Follow U.S. 301 North to get back to I-95 North.

For drivers traveling south, take Exit 10 and turn right onto U.S. 301 South. Continue for nine miles and turn left onto N.C. 130 East/East Main Street to turn onto I-95 South.