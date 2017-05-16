Family of 9 displaced, including 2 babies in overnight house fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Red Cross is helping a family of 9 after their home caught fire in Newport News early Tuesday morning. Two pets also died in the fire.

It happened around 1:00 am on 80th Street near Roanoke and Chestnut Avenues. Firefighters tell 10 on your side’s Rico Bush the home is a total loss. 24 Firefighters worked to put out the flames. They got it all under control in about 30 minutes.

“We couldn’t get out. I had to jump over the fence. I cut my chest trying to get out,” said displaced resident Travon Bottoms.

“It makes me feel very, very happy that everyone got out okay,” said neighbor and witness Jackie Beale.

Firefighters are still working to find out what started the fire. They do not believe it is suspicious. They believe it started in the garage area and spread to the rest of the house.