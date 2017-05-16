Democrats’ debate for Virginia governor a study in nuance

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Democratic hopefuls for governor of Virginia clashed over proposed gas pipelines and each other’s past positions on gun rights and abortion in their penultimate debate in Norfolk.

The event Tuesday was mostly a study in nuance.

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and former congressman Tom Perriello leaned toward decriminalizing marijuana, and agreed on expanding Medicaid and fighting sea-level rise. They also blasted Republican Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ new policy to pursue stronger charges against drug suspects, saying it would disproportionately hurt minorities.

The clearest moment of disagreement emerged over proposed natural gas pipelines. Perriello opposes them. Northam says they need oversight and transparency.

Both candidates pitched more money for more mental health care, but had different ideas on how to fund it.

“How do we pay for it? I’ll tell you in two words: Medicaid expansion,” Northam said. “We have given away to surrounding states, that we compete with, $10 billion dollars — with a ‘B’ dollars. There are no more excuses we need to bring that revenue back.”

“We have to be willing to close tax loopholes and ask those making a million dollars or more to a little bit more to invest in the workforce development and the transportation needs that’s holding back growth for particularly the middle class in Virginia,” Perriello stated. “We need to be willing to put revenue on the table to make a difference. We need to make sure insurance coverage is there and we need to make sure those insurance companies don’t have a choice but to include mental health parity coverage.”

Virginia’s governor’s race this year is being closely watched as a possible early referendum on President Donald Trump’s presidency. Both parties are holding primary elections June 13.

