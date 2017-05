NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Newport News Tuesday night.

Crews were called to a home on Shirley Road at 7:31 p.m.

Fire Chief Robert Alley III told WAVY.com around 8:40 p.m. that the fire had been marked under control.

The fire started in the attic. The homeowner wasn’t home at the time and no injuries were reported.

It’s not clear if the residents will be displaced. Neighbors told firefighters at the scene that only one person lives there with no pets.