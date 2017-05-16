Crews extinguish garage fire at Toano home

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Fire crews extinguished a garage fire at a Toano home on Monday.

Firefighters were called to a home at 2234 Forge Road at 6:18 p.m. Crews got to the scene six minutes later and found a garage attached to the home was up in flames.

The fire was out by 6:36 p.m.

Fire officials said the home, which was built less than 10 months ago, wasn’t damaged. All of the fire and smoke damage was contained to the garage.

The James City-Bruton Volunteer Fire Department and the James City County Fire Department responded to the fire.

The fire has been determined to be accidental in nature, but fire marshals are still investigating the cause.