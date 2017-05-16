Cleanup continues days after massive jet fuel spill in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are continuing cleanup efforts in Virginia Beach Tuesday, more than five days after a leak spilled 94,000 of jet fuel at Naval Air Station Oceana.

Navy officials say fuel was being transferred from a truck to a storage tank on base Wednesday night when the spill occurred. The spill was not noticed until early Thursday morning.

Officials said Thursday cleanup of the spill was expected to be completed within 48 hours, but crews continued working through the weekend to soak up the jet fuel.

At a public information meeting Monday night, Capt. Rich Meadows, commander of the naval air station, says crews flushed all of the contaminant out of London Bridge Creek and have started working to clear Wolfsnare Creek.

About 100 people attended Monday’s forum. Many of those who showed up expressed concerns about the progress of the cleanup and health effects related to the spill.

Contractors for the City of Virginia Beach continue to measure the air quality, which they say is within health air quality standards. Doctors on hand at the public meeting reiterated that there is no need to evacuate.

Neighbors told 10 On Your Side Monday the whole experience has been miserable.

“Since Friday, we’ve had headaches, nausea, nose flared up and sore throats,” said Richard Madden, who lives nearby.

Dr. Heidi Kulberg, of the Virginia Department of Health, said at Monday’s meeting that the smell of jet fuel is not dangerous, but may cause sore throat, nausea, dizziness or headaches.

“Different people’s bodies react differently to even minute levels of irritants,” Dr. Kulberg said.

Navy officials have not provided a timeline for completion of the cleanup. In the meantime, the Navy says they are working on a website to post updates, advisories and answers to resident’s questions.

