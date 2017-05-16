Churchland High School placed on lockdown Tuesday morning

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Churchland High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning amid separate reports of a threat and a possible weapon at the school.

Cherise Newsome with Portsmouth Public Schools says there was a report of a threat received Monday.

Portsmouth police spokesperson Misty Holley says they decided to increase police presence at the school as a result. Holley tells WAVY.com the threat was made on social media.

Newsome says the school was placed on lockdown Tuesday after there was a report of a possible weapon at the school. She says the two reports are not related.

Police and school administrators conducted a safety sweep of the building on Tuesday.

Parents of students were notified of the threat Monday night and of the lockdown on Tuesday, Newsome says.

