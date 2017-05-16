Beach city council discusses flood mitigation grants, stormwater improvements

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council discussed what’s being done to address flooding issues on Tuesday.

The city applied for four grants for flood mitigation to elevate a total of 29 homes. However, council learned Tuesday that the city had little success in the bid processes.

Now, the city must weigh its options for what can be done going forward.

Council members also said they are working to move stormwater projects along as quickly as possible.

In an 8-1 vote Tuesday, council approved a resolution directing the city manager to “find efficiencies” and to “streamline project delivery” for those at risk of constant flooding. The resolution also requests the city manager update council periodically on the progress.

Only councilman John Moss voted no, arguing these duties are already supposed to be part of the city manager’s job.

Last week, council approved the city’s budget for the next fiscal year. The budget provides $300 million for stormwater improvement projects over the course of 15 years.