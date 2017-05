PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Chesapeake Civic Chorus. They were here to tell us about their upcoming Annual Spring Concert and how you can get involved.

Annual Spring Concert

Sunday, June 4 at 4 p.m.

Indian River Middle School – Chesapeake

Donation of $15 for Adults

$5 Students

For more information, visit ChesapeakeChorus.Wixsite.com