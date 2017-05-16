4-year-old dies after shooting self at childcare provider’s house

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Orange County are investigating after a four-year-old child shot himself at the home of a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office recruit.

Around 12:45 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a four-year-old child had gotten a gun and shot himself at a home off of Mine Run Road. When crews arrived at the home, they tried to save the boy, but were ultimately unsuccessful. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We had a number of units that went there, along with fire rescue of local folks trying to save the child, but unfortunately weren’t able to,” Chief Deputy Mike LaCasse with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office explained.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a Stafford County deputy recruit lives at the home. The deputy is currently enrolled at the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy.

Police say the firearm involved in the shooting was not a service weapon.

Parents in the Locust Grove community told WAVY sister station WRIC that they held their children a little closer as news spread of the tragic accidental shooting death.

“It brought tears to my eyes, you know, having a four-year-old son of my own,” said Susan Marsee, who lives nearby. “I can’t imagine him being taken away from me for any reason.”

Authorities are still investigating this incident.