VIDEO: Marc and Audrey Leishman, live with Bruce Rader, discuss foundation, celebrity golf tournament

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Sports and entertainment celebrities from around the country, and some from around the world, made the trip to Bayville Golf Club on Monday morning to take part in Marc and Audrey Leishman’s “Begin Again Foundation” Celebrity Golf Classic.

Big names like Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman Bruce Smith, CBS golf commentator and 1991 British Open Champion Ian Baker Finch, former Virginia Tech and NFL defensive back Aaron Rouse and many more took to the links for a cause that provides families the means to pay for medical expenses.

Audrey Leishman’s story of near-tragedy is well known throughout the sports and golfing world. In 2015, the mother of two young boys nearly died from toxic shock syndrome, having fallen into a coma for four days and given a five percent chance to survive. Marc, who resides in Virginia Beach, withdrew from the Masters to be at her side, and watched Audrey make a miraculous recovery.

Since then, through their foundation “Begin Again,” the two have striven to help others going through difficult circumstances. They joined Sports Director Bruce Rader to discuss the aim of their organization.