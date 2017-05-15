Testimony to resume in trial of man charged in 1-year-old’s death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Testimony is expected to resume Monday in the trial of a man charged with murdering 1-year-old boy in Portsmouth.

Police charged 20-year-old Jerry Atkinson, in a shooting that killed Dion Lofton Jr. in 2015. Lofton was shot in the cheek during an attempted robbery, according to prosecutors.

Marquis Hinton and Anthony Holley have previously pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the 2015 incident.

Holley was scheduled to testify against Atkinson last week, but lawyers say he changed his story.

A prosecutor asked to play video from Holley’s past interview with police, but the audio would not work. The judge postponed Holley’s testimony until Monday.

Jurors are also expected to hear from a witness this week who allegedly heard Atkinson make a jailhouse confession. Prosecutors announced the surprise witness before last Thursday’s proceedings ended.

