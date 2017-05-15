Suffolk Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a telephone scam making the rounds recently.

Authorities say scammers mask their phone number to make it appear as if the call is coming from the sheriff’s office main line: 757-514-7840. When someone answers the phone, the scammer tells the victim that they’ve missed a court date. The scammer asks for personal and credit card information or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

If you get a call from someone asking for any of your personal or credit card information, you shouldn’t give it out. The Suffolk Sheriff’s Office says they will never call to request this type of information and will never threaten you. If you are ever in doubt, hang up and call Sheriff E.C. Harris at 757-514-7843.

To protect yourself, the sheriff’s office says:

Don’t assume that the information displayed on your phone regarding who the caller is, is accurate, any phone number can be masked. Never give out personal or financial information over the phone unless you know EXACTLY whom you’re dealing with. If you have any doubts about whom you’re talking to on the phone hang up and call the main number for the business that the scammer is representing. Report all scams to the Suffolk Police Department.