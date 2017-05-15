Some former Waypoint at Lynnhaven tenants settle claims against owners

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two of the former tenants who sued a Virginia Beach apartment complex and its management have settled their claims.

The Waypoint at Lynnhaven Apartments were hit hard with flooding during Hurricane Matthew. During the cleanup from storm damage, Waypoint said contractors discovered asbestos in about 70 units. The tenants then had to break leases and walk away, without most of their belongings.

Residents filed lawsuits against Waypoint and its management company, Kettler, looking for compensation from property lost during the storm.

Attorney Gary Byler, who filed the lawsuits, said two of the 49 families have settled. The settlement was for items like personal belongings, clothing, televisions, electronics, kitchen items and toiletries.

Byler would not go into details, but said, “Obviously we are satisfied, or we wouldn’t have settled. My clients are satisfied with the resolution of their claims… I expect more claims during the next 10 days.”