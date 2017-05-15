Poll finds Northam with 10-point lead over Perriello in race for governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A new poll in the Virginia governor race shows current Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam with a double-digit lead over former Congressman Tom Perriello.

The Public Policy Polling (PPP) survey of likely Democratic primary voters found Northam maintaining a 10-point advantage over Perriello.

Northam has 45 percent support, with Perriello at 35 percent. Twenty-one percent of voters are undecided. Northam holds a 58 percent favorability rating, and is up in Norfolk, Richmond and Hampton Roads, according to the poll.

Northam holds a 69 to six lead in Norfolk, a 43 to 23 lead in Richmond, and a 35 to 33 lead in Northern Virginia.

The lieutenant governor is particularly strong with both African-Americans and seniors. With African-Americans, Northam has a 26 point lead, getting 51 percent to Perriello’s 25 percent. With seniors, Northam has a 23 point lead, getting 53 percent to Perriello’s 30 percent. Northam is also ahead with both women (by seven points at 43/36) and men (by 16 points at 48/32).

Northam’s work as lieutenant governor gets almost universally positive reviews from Democratic primary voters: 63 percent say they approve of the job he’s done, with only four percent disapproving.

Northam and Perriello have equal amounts of name recognition, with each candidate known to 65 percent of voters.

Northam led by double digits in PPP’s April tracking poll of the primary contest as well.

Public Policy Polling interviewed 745 likely primary voters on May 9 and May 10. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 3.6 percent. This research was conducted on behalf of the Virginia Education Association.