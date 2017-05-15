Richmond police: Officer fatally shoots man during traffic stop

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Richmond say an officer fatally shot a man during a traffic stop after a gun was pulled.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Police Chief Alfred Durham said at a news conference that officers stopped a vehicle Monday evening matching the description of the car of a suspect in an attempted slaying.

Durham says the man in the vehicle was shot and died at the hospital. He says a gun was recovered at the scene but didn’t have details on what happened during the traffic stop. The dead man has not been identified.

The chief says the officer who shot the man has been with the department for two years and will go on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated. He did not identify the officer.

