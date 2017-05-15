Peninsula Airport Commission scheduled to hold special meeting Monday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Airport Commission is scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday morning involving the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.

The commission says they plan to discuss the performance of Executive Director Ken Spirito as well as his contract.

Spirito was placed on administrative leave in March, following a closed session meeting. The commission also fired their contracted attorney, Herbert Kelly, in the March meeting.

The shakeup — which also included now former Newport News City Manager Jim Bourey — came as PHF was in the midst of a state audit over financing.

State funds were pulled from the airport in January after officials claimed millions of dollars in funds were misused.

Virginia Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne said the commission used funds to pay back a loan to Towne Bank. The commission had guaranteed a loan of around $3.5 million to People Express Airlines, Inc.

Spirito told Newport News City Council he stands by the decision to use the $3.5 million in state funds.

An agenda for the special meeting shows the commission also plans to talk about legal issues regarding the VDOT audit and the People Express loan

Look for updates on the commission’s scheduled meeting later today.