North Carolina officials to meet, discuss Hurricane Matthew recovery

WINDSOR, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina officials will meet in Bertie County this morning to talk about the progress of recovery efforts from Hurricane Matthew.

The meeting comes less than a week after reports that the state would be getting 99 percent less than the $929 million in that was requested for Matthew relief.

Heavy rain and strong winds Matthew caused widespread destruction across numerous communities — and resulted in the death of more than two dozen people.

An estimated $40 million in damages was caused by the storm in Dare County alone. A total of 125 yards of North Carolina Highway 12 along the Outer Banks collapsed into the sea from overwash during Matthew’s surge across the state.

Matthew has since been retired as an Atlantic tropical storm name.

Mike Sprayberry, NC Emergency Management director, and Dempsey Benton, director of the Governor’s Hurricane Recovery Office, are meeting with local officials in the town of Windsor at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Officials are expected to visit several properties that were damaged by flooding.

Look for more coverage of this meeting later today.