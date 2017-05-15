Norfolk man accused of ramming trooper’s cruiser during pursuit

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man is facing several charges after Virginia State Police say he rammed a trooper’s vehicle during a pursuit.

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 64 east near Tidewater Drive.

State police said the trooper began chasing a 2011 Hyundai Sonata with stolen tags. The driver of the suspect vehicle rammed the police cruiser, according to authorities, and the trooper then pushed the vehicle against a jersey wall in order to stop the suspect.

The trooper suffered very minor injuries, police say.

Police arrested Ahrashid Rashad Barrington, 36, and charged him with felony eluding, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, misdemeanor possession of stolen property (license plate tags). More charges are pending for assault on a law enforcement officer and damaging state property.