Newport News police leading investigation into missing Hampton mother, child

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police will now be leading an investigation into a missing Hampton mother and daughter.

WAVY’s Jason Marks reports Newport News is leading the investigation into Chloe and Keir Johnson, who were reported missing earlier this month.

The car police believe the two were in was recovered in Newport News on Mother’s Day morning.

Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert last week,on behalf of Hampton police, for eight-month-old Chloe Johnson.

Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult said in a news conference Friday an Amber Alert was not immediately issued because they did not have information indicating there was an abduction.

Recent developments in the case led investigators to believe Keir and Chloe were possibly abducted, Hampton police said in a statement last Thursday.

