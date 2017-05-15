Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam to take part in roundtable with local educators

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam will be in Norfolk on Tuesday for a roundtable discussion on education in the Commonwealth.

Northam will be joined by the Virginia Education Association, local educators and community leaders.

The group will talk about SOL reform, expanding access to quality and affordable early childhood education, breaking the school-to-prison pipeline and attracting, retaining and supporting quality teachers.

The discussion takes place at 8 a.m. Tuesday at 455 Brambleton Avenue, Norfolk.