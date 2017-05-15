Local ceremonies to honor law enforcement on Peace Officers Memorial Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Local police departments on Monday are holding ceremonies to honor law enforcement officers for Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The Virginia Beach Department is holding a memorial at 2 p.m. at 35th Street and the Virginia Beach Boardwalk. Meanwhile, Hampton police are scheduled to hold an event at 10 a.m. in Honor Park.

Both ceremonies recognize law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

President John F. Kennedy in 1962 declared May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week it falls on as National Police Week.

There will be a service and wreath laying ceremony at the White House Monday for the 36th National Peace Officers Memorial Service.