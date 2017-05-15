In The Kitchen: Fresh and Fruity Snacks

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re in the kitchen this morning with Heidi Raymond from the Military Produce Group and she brought along a guest chef with her… 9-year-old Chloe Rhodes whose dad is serving in the Coast Guard. They’re making some fresh and fruity treats for us. Heidi and Chloe made Sparkling Cherry Limeade and All-Natural Mango Popsicles.

This year marks the Commissaries Golden Anniversary – 150 years of serving military families! To celebrate, from now until Aug 1, you can join in the celebration by entering the Military Produce Facebook contest for a chance to win a gold necklace from Tiffany & Company.

For more healthy recipes and ideas for healthy eating visit MilitaryProduce.com or visit your local commissary.

