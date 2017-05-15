Vehicle fire closes lanes on I-464 north in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle fire closed some northbound lanes of Interstate 464 in Chesapeake Monday evening.
Several WAVY viewers said the vehicle was an ambulance.
The interstate is now back open.
Stay with 10 On Your Side for updates.
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle fire closed some northbound lanes of Interstate 464 in Chesapeake Monday evening.
Several WAVY viewers said the vehicle was an ambulance.
The interstate is now back open.
Stay with 10 On Your Side for updates.
Advertisement