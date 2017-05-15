Hazard Highway: A Dangerous Lack of Knowledge

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is exposing a driving danger on the highways: Why are so many drivers ignoring the Move Over Law?

By law you must move over or slow down when you see an emergency or Department of Transportation vehicle or tow truck pulled over with their lights on.

According to police, 71 percent of you don’t even know the law exists.

Officers and troopers 10 On Your Side spoke to say this is the biggest threat they face.

Hampton police Sgt. Matt Bond was hit by a driver who ignored the Move Over Law.

“Being in this line of work, my initial thoughts were I was being attacked by someone,” Bond said. “I mean, literally, I scared and tried to get up to defend myself. And when I tried to get up, I realized I was hurt so badly that I couldn’t get up off the pavement.”

10 On Your Side’s Laura Caso dug deeper into this highway hazard — and you may not believe what she caught on-camera.

Look for her full report tonight on WAVY News 10, with coverage beginning at 4.