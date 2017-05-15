Four arrested in connection to two Suffolk robberies

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four people have been arrested in connection to two Suffolk robberies.

Last week, police said there were robberies at two businesses. Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, a man entered the Circle K gas station on West Washington Street armed with a knife and demanded money. He got away with cash. That night, at about 9:35 p.m., the 7-Eleven on North Main Street was robbed at knifepoint.

Two men — 23-year-old Brian Wayne/Douglas Barrett, of Franklin, and 21-year-old Kyle Nicholas Topping, of Zuni — were charged with two counts each of robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony and wearing a mask to conceal identity. They are currently being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Alexandria Alexis Brown, 22, of Franklin, and Emily Joan Matos, 22, of Suffolk, were also arrested. Both are charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony. They are also currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Kyle Nicholas Topping (Photo: Suffolk police) Emily Joan Matos (Photo: Suffolk police) Alexandria Alexis Brown (Photo: Suffolk police) Brian Wayne/Douglas Barrett (Photo: Suffolk police)