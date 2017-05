NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk crews are battling a fire at a two-story duplex on West 28th Street.

Fire and Rescue officials tweeted about the fire Monday morning, stating there were no injures.

Officials said in a separate tweet that three occupants — two women and a female child — evacuated the house. Fire suppression efforts were ongoing.

Three occupants self- evacuated from house fire on 28th Street. Two adult females and one female child. Fire suppression efforts ongoing. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) May 15, 2017

Crews were called to the fire just after 10 a.m.

