Coast Guard rescues four people near Gloucester Point

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Four people were rescued Monday after their boat began taking on water near Gloucester Point.

Sector Hampton Roads watchstanders received a report from a good Samaritan vessel about a 21-foot boat taking on water with three adults and a child aboard.

A boat crew from Coast Guard Station Milford Haven was diverted to the area to help. The crew towed the boat to Gloucester Point Marina in Gloucester Point.

“Coming into this busy boating season, we urge mariners to be prepared before getting underway,” said Cmdr. Peggy M. Britton, Chief of Response at Sector Hampton Roads. “To help prepare, you can schedule a vessel safety check or take a free boating safety course.”

